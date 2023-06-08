LGM Teaser: Sakshi Dhoni Unveils Clip Of Harish Kalyan, Ivana-starrer Family Drama

The makers of LGM: Let's Get Married, starring Harish Kalyan and Ivana, have released a teaser of the film. The film was produced by Dhoni Entertainment, managed by former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife, Sakshi Singh Dhoni. The official Instagram page of the production house shared the teaser of the Tamil family entertainer along with a new poster.

The teaser opens with Ivana suggesting an idea to Harish. Next, Harish is sitting with his friend in what appears to be an office. On hearing the idea, his friend is shocked and says, "Even if she suggested it, don't you have any sense?" The teaser also introduces veteran actress Nadiya as Harish's mother. The clip also introduces some peppy, musical numbers.

The film is helmed by Ramesh Thamilmani and also stars Yogi Babu, RJ Vijay, Venkat Prabhu and others. "We are thrilled to share the teaser of #LGM - a fun filled entertainer to warm your hearts. Coming to cinemas soon!" reads the caption. Watch the teaser below:

MS Dhoni also shared the teaser on his Facebook handle and wrote that he is "thrilled and proud" to unveil the teaser. He also sent his best wishes to the LGM team. Here's what he posted.

(MS Dhoni wrote this on Facebook | Image: A screengrab from MS Dhoni/Facebook)

MS Dhoni unveiled the LGM poster in April

(MS Dhoni with LGM poster | Image: Dhoni Entertainment/Instagram)

In April, the Chennai Super Kings' skipper MS Dhoni posed with the poster and the director of the film. The official Instagram page of Dhoni Entertainment shared the pictures and captioned it as "Our Thala @mahi7781 with the first look poster of #LGM, along with our Director @ramesharchi." The production house thanked the fans for the wonderful response to the first look. "Thank you for all the love and the wonderful response to #LGM’s first look." Meanwhile, Vikas Hasija and Priyanshu Chopra are the producer and creative producers respectively, of the Tamil drama.