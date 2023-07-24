Indian 2 To Feature A Digitally De-aged Kamal Haasan? Director Shankar Shares Update

Kamal Haasan is currently working on his upcoming film Indian 2. The film, which is currently in the post-production phase, is the sequel to the 1996 film Indian. Similar to his previous dual role in Indian, the sequel will also show Haasan playing the double roles once again. Anticipation is riding high on the sequel and Indian 2 is said to be one of the most anticipated films that will be released in the coming time.

3 things you need to know:

In Indian, Kamal Haasan plays a vigilante.

Indian 2 was announced in September 2017 and has been facing several delays due to various reasons.

Director S Shankar is using cutting-edge technology in making this film.

Indian 2 to show a de-aged Kamal Haasan?

Indian 2 director Shankar Shanmugham took to Twitter on July 23 to give a crucial update on the film. He posted a picture of himself inside a VFX studio, surrounded by boards of white lights. He captioned the post, “Scanning the advanced technology of Lola VFX LA,” which gave a clue about Kamal Haasan’s look in Indian 2.

(Director S Shankar at the Lola VFX studio as he works on Indian 2 | Image: shankarshanmugh/Twitter)

Lola VFX is known for de-aging technology. They have been credited for working on films like Captain Marvel, and Captain America. Both of the films featured de-aged Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) and Captain America (Chris Evans).

While Jackson, who was 71 at the time, played a younger version of himself in Captain Marvel (2019), Chris Evans’ Steve Rodgers was shown to have a significantly younger look as well. Other MCU films that have used this technology are Ant-Man, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 and Avengers: Endgame.

Kamal Haasan and Shankar's introduce prosthetics to India

Kamal Haasan, who was 41 years old at the time Indian released, played the double roles of a father and son in the movie. In order to play the father, he used prosthetics to look aged. In this movie, the use of makeup by Shankar and his team earned praise. Ironically, the actor is now 68 years old and faces the arduous task of pulling off a younger version of himself. Indian 2 is expected to release in April 2024.