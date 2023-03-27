Innocent Dies At 75; Emotional Mammootty, Dileep, Jayaram Reach Lakeshore Hospital

Former MP and veteran Malayalam actor Innocent, 75, died on Sunday at the Lakeshore hospital in Kochi. He was under treatment at the hospital since March 3 and breathed his last at 10.30 pm on Sunday night. "He was infected with Covid and had respiratory issues along with multiple organ failure resulting in heart failure," the hospital said in a release.

As the news of Innocent's demise spread, social media was flooded with messages from people from all walks of life, including prominent actors and politicians, expressing their condolences and grief. At the Lakeshore hospital, popular Malayalam film industry celebrities including Mammootty, Dileep, Jayaram, Dileep, B Unnikrishnan and Anto Joseph arrived to pay their last respects.

A photo has been going viral on social media in which they appeared grief-stricken inside a hospital room, where Innocent breathed his last. Dileep and Jayaram also spoke to the mediapersons gathered outside the hospital and broke down remembering their co-star Innocent.

Tributes pour in for Innocent

Many popular actors, like Jayaram, Prithviraj Sukumaran, his brother Indrajith, Manju Warrier, and Tovino Thomas condoled Innocent's death on Twitter and Instagram. "End of an iconic chapter in cinema history! Rest in peace Legend! #Innocent," Prithviraj tweeted.

End of an iconic chapter in cinema history! Rest in peace Legend! 🙏💔#Innocent pic.twitter.com/NkPGlnSnxB — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) March 26, 2023

"Pranaamam... #RIP #Innocent," Indrajith said on Instagram.



"Thanks, Innocent chetta (brother)! For the laughs given... not only on screen but also in life...#RIP #actorinnocent," Manju Warrier posted in Malayalam on her Instagram.



Senior actor Jayaram said Innocent's demise was another huge loss for Indian cinema. "I am at a loss for words at the moment as a brotherhood that lasted for over three decades has come to an end and I consider myself the luckiest to have known him and to have shared screen space with him throughout the years. My deepest condolences to the family. #RIP innocent etta," Jayaram posted on Instagram.

Innocent entered the film industry as a producer and began his acting career, which included both comedy and character roles, in 1972. His latest movie was Prithviraj starrer Kaduva and the last film he acted in was Pachuvum Atbuthavilakkum, directed by Anoop Sathyan, son of ace director Satyan Anthikad.

(With PTI inputs)