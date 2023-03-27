Innocent Passes Away, PM Modi Says Malayalam Actor Filled People's Lives With Humour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the death of Malayalam star Innocent, who passed away at the Lakeshore hospital in Kochi on Sunday night. On Twitter, PM Modi offered his condolences on Innocent's demise. PM said that he will be remembered for "filling people's lives with humour."

"Pained by the passing away of noted actor and former MP Shri Innocent Vareed Thekkethala. He will be remembered for enthralling audiences and filling people’s lives with humour. Condolences to his family and admirers. May his soul rest in peace (sic)," the tweet shared by PM Modi read.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a Facebook post condoled the actor's death and said that Innocent has left an indelible place in the minds of his audience with his spontaneous acting style. Vijayan also remembered him as a public activist who touched the lives of the people around him.

"Kerala will remember with gratitude that Innocent, who always had a left-wing mindset, became a Lok Sabha candidate at the request of the Left Democratic Front and after winning, prominently raised Kerala's demands in Parliament," he said in his post. Vijayan further said that Innocent's death was a great loss to the art and culture as well as the general political scene. "It is a total loss for Malayalees," he added.

Innocent was hospitalised since March 3

Malayalam actor Innocent was hospitalised in Kochi since March 3. He was infected with Covid and had respiratory issues along with multiple organ failure resulting in heart failure, the hospital said in a release. Innocent entered the film industry as a producer and began his acting career, which included both comedy and character roles, in 1972.



(With PTI inputs)