Inside 'KGF Chapter 2's Success Bash; Yash Celebrates By Cutting Cake With Prashanth Neel

KGF Chapter 2 has created a massive buzz across the country. Even after 2 weeks, the film is continuously minting money at the Box Office. The Yash-starrer has smashed several records in the Hindi belt as it entered the Rs 300 crore club on the 11th day of its release. The film is the first Rs 300 crore for the industry after WAR in 2019. The magnum opus also stars Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.

#KGF2 #Hindi benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 1

₹ 100 cr: Day 2

₹ 150 cr: Day 4

₹ 200 cr: Day 5

₹ 225 cr: Day 6

₹ 250 cr: Day 7

₹ 275 cr: Day 9

₹ 300 cr: Day 11#India biz

⭐ Will #KGF2 challenge *lifetime biz* of #Dangal, the second highest grosser? What's *your* take? pic.twitter.com/4fkiRC29nl — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 24, 2022

Yash celebrates KGF 2 success with Prashanth Neel

Marking the film's wonderful success at the Box Office, the shining star of the film, Yash celebrated the film's success with director Prashanth Neel. The Hombale Films took to its official Twitter handle and dropped adorable pictures of Yash's cake cutting ceremony with Neet and producer Vijay Kirgandur. In the pics, Yash is seen doing a floral shirt with a pair of navy blue coloured shorts, while the producer and the director could be seen planting kisses on either side of Yash's cheeks. Have a look:

The caption under the post read, "It’s just the beginning #KGFChapter2 @TheNameIsYash @prashanth_neel @VKiragandur". Filled with high-octane stunts and drama, KGF 2 is a must-watch for movie-goers. Fans were quick to react to the tweet made by Hombale Films as a netizen wrote, "Sir Congratulations for Magnum Opus #KGFChapter2 Movie, Sir, plz do more and more good projects and esp Showing our #Kannada culture n Namma #Tulunadu culture, #Kantara Movie and though You going world wide territory please don't neglect our #karnataka state people, thank You."

More on KGF 2

With showing no signs of slowing down, KGF Chapter 2 film has already crossed Rs Rs 750 crore in terms of global box office earnings. This time, the film starred Sanjay Dutt as the villain, who played the role of Adheera, who was praised by netizens in bulk. KGF: Chapter 2 follows the life of Rocky, essayed by Yash. He has to go up against Adheera, played by Sanjay Dutt, and Ramika Sen, aced by Raveena Tandon. The film also includes Srinidhi Shetty, Malavika Avinash, Prakash Raj, and Saran in important roles.

Image: Twitter/@hombalefilms