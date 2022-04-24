'Jersey' Box Office Collection, Day 2: Shahid Kapoor-starrer Faces Competition From KGF 2

After facing several postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Shahid Kapoor's much-awaited sports drama Jersey recently released in theatres on April 22, 2022. The film centres around the life of a failed cricketer named Arjun Talwar, played by Shahid Kapoor, and his struggles to return to the field for his son. The film garnered much attention from the viewers with its trailers and songs. Here is how the movie is performing at the box office.

Shahid Kapoor is being lauded widely for his portrayal of Arjun Talwar in the latest sports drama. Mrunal Thakur, who has portrayed his wife in the movie, is also receiving praise for her ace acting skills. While the movie has received positive reviews from netizens, it did not hit it off on its opening day.

Jersey box office collection Day 2

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey is seemingly facing massive competition from Yash's pan-India film KGF: Chapter 2. The Prashanth Neel directorial has a majority of screens reserved in its Hindi belt. As per Sacnilk.com, Jersey's is expected to mint Rs 5 crores on its second day, Saturday, April 23. The film's first Sunday, April 24, 2022, is a crucial one.

As per the reports by Box Office India, Jersey struggled on its first day at the box office due to the KGF: Chapter 2 wave. The film minted Rs 3.75 crores on its opening day whereas KGF 2 earned Rs 11.56 crores. On the other hand, it was also revealed that the film had occupancy of an overall 13.89% in Hindi on Friday, 22 April 2022. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Hindi version of KGF 2 is expected to enter the Rs 300 crores club this week.

More about Jersey

The film's plot revolves around a failed cricketer, who faces financial struggles in his daily life after he quits the game. However, he plans to return to the field at the age of 36 to fulfil his son's dreams and prove his mettle. Jersey is the official Hindi remake of the National Award-winning Telugu film of the same name. The 2019 movie starred Nani in the leading role. Jersey also features Pankaj Kapoor, Ronit Kamra, Shishir Sharma, Rudrashish Majumdar, Geetika Mahendru, and more. The film is helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, while Geetha Arts, Dil Raju Production, Sithara Entertainments, and Brat Films have bankrolled it.

