Inside Kichcha Sudeep, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prithvi Shaw's Fun Evening

Kichcha Sudeep had a fun evening with cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal, Prithvi Shaw and others on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the Makkhi actor took to his social media handle to share a fun-filled photo collage with cricketers Prithvi Shaw, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Sandeep Sharma, among others.

After posting the picture collage on his Instagram handle, the Vikrant Rona star captioned it, "Lovely evening". In the photo, we can see Kichcha dressed in casuals, sporting a white hoodie with jeans. Meanwhile, the cricketers looked absolutely stunning in their attires as they posed with the actor in all smiles.

A few days ago, the Dabangg 3 actor posted a bromance photo collage with Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan on his social media handle and captioned it, "What a splendid and a perfect night. Best wishes my brotherman for the forth coming IPL."

The duo was seen smiling for the camera in one photo, holding hands in another, hugging in the third one, and striking a bhangra pose with their hands in the air in the last one. This photo was from the time the two were spotted having a good time on a rooftop terrace.

Kichcha Sudeep's upcoming movie

The Kannada actor will be seen in the film Kabzaa alongside Shriya Saran and Upendra in lead roles. The film is all set to be released on the silver screens on March 17. The upcoming action thriller film will revolve around the plot of pre-independent India.

The film will show the story of a Mahatma Gandhi follower and a freedom fighter who was attacked in the year 1947 when India gained independence. The trailer of the film was launched by Amitabh Bachchan and gave a glimpse of the lead actors delivering their top-notch performances.