Kabzaa: Shriya Saran Drops First Look From Her Upcoming Film, Reveals Character's Name

Actor Shriya Saran has revealed her character's name along with the first look from her upcoming action drama movie, Kabzaa. Shriya has collaborated with director R. Chandru for the film, also featuring Kannada star Upendra in the lead role. According to the information shared by the actor on her social media handle, she stated that the film depicts the journey of a brutal gangster in Indian history ever revealed.

Shriya Saran drops first look from Kabzaa

Shriya took to her official Instagram handle on March 7, 2022, and dropped the first look from her forthcoming film, Kabzaa. The poster gave royal vibes as the Drishyam actor is seen dressed up in a queen attire. She is seen wearing a red coloured heavy bridal lehenga with a zari work all over it, the outfit is paired with heavy jewellery.Shriya will be playing the character of Madhumati in the film. The actor wrote in the caption, "Kabzaa is an action movie set in the 1970s. This movie depicts the journey of a brutal gangster in Indian history ever revealed."

Stating that she is curious about her upcoming action film, Saran wrote, "Even I'm curious to know about it.. aren't you? Directed by amazing @rchandru_movies. Thank you @sithara_kudige for this stunning outfit." So happy to be working with amazing actors …." She continued, "This is going to be one fantastic movie @nimmaupendra @kichhasudeepa @kabzaamovie @ravibasrur".

Shriya celebrates her daughter, Radha's 1st birthday

Shriya is currently reaping the joy of motherhood and the actor often treats fans with cute glimpses of her one-year-old daughter Radha. On the big day, Sharan penned a heartfelt note for her daughter as she wrote, "And just like that, she turned 1 today. Last year at 7:40 she arrived, she has our heart permanently…. Thank you, mom dad and all my family for all your love." Further blessing her child, Saran wrote, "I pray that she makes friends everywhere and gets love from the universe and luck and happiness becomes your best buddy."

Shriya Saran on work front

Well, on the professional front, Shriya will be seen in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR. The film also stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. RRR was slated to release in January 2022, but it later got postponed due to surging COVID-19 cases.