Rakul Preet Singh's 'NGK' Was Shot In A Set Worth 3 Crores? Know Some Interesting Facts

NGK, starring Suriya, Sai Pallavi, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead, narrates the tale of a farmer who turns into politics to solve the issues of his village. The political-thriller directed by K. Selvaraghavan hit the screens on May 31, 2019. NGK, although was released with high expectations, however, failed to match up to the expectations of the viewers. Here are some interesting trivia related to NGK.

Interesting trivia related to NGK:

NGK marked the return of director Selvaraghavan to the showbiz after a hiatus of six years. The director has previously helmed movies like Pudhu Pettai, Ayirathil Oruvan, among others. Interestingly, Selvaraghavan is the elder brother of popular actor Dhanush.

NGK was based in a small village named Ambasamudiram. The makers of the Rakul Preet Singh starrer created a massive set-up of the village. The set that reportedly cost Rs. 3 crores and was built by 220 members.

NGK marked the first association of actors Suriya with Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet Singh. Interestingly Suriya romanced both the actors in the film. While Sai Pallavi played the role of Geetha Kumari, wife of Suriya's character, Rakul Preet Singh played the role of Vanathi, Suriya's close acquaintance.

Released in 2019, NGK was the first Tamil movie to screen in South Korea and Japan. Reportedly, the movie was released in the Asian countries soon after its Indian release.

According to reports, when the first look poster of NGK was released, it was compared to Che Guevara's iconic pose.

What's next for Rakul Preet Singh?

Rakul Preet Singh will next be seen in Shankar's Indian 2. The movie, starring Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead, also features Rakul Preet Singh in a pivotal role. Besides the upcomer, Rakul Preet Singh is reportedly shooting for an untitled movie presently. The movie, starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead, is touted to be a romantic-comedy. The Kaashvi Nair directorial's shooting is presently stalled due to the novel coronavirus.

