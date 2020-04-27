Rakul Preet Singh's 'NGK' Was Shot In A Set Worth 3 Crores? Know Some Interesting Facts

Quick links:
NGK, starring Suriya, Sai Pallavi, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead, narrates the tale of a farmer who turns into politics to solve the issues of his village. The political-thriller directed by K. Selvaraghavan hit the screens on May 31, 2019. NGK, although was released with high expectations, however, failed to match up to the expectations of the viewers. Here are some interesting trivia related to NGK.
Dear all! Need your love for #NGK— Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) March 5, 2018
Director @Selvaraghavan !! A very Happy birthday!!#NGKdiwali2018 #Suriya36@Sai_Pallavi92 @Rakulpreet @thisisysr @prabhu_sr @RelianceEnt @DreamWarriorPic pic.twitter.com/uVb42EJOgb
Rakul Preet Singh will next be seen in Shankar's Indian 2. The movie, starring Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead, also features Rakul Preet Singh in a pivotal role. Besides the upcomer, Rakul Preet Singh is reportedly shooting for an untitled movie presently. The movie, starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead, is touted to be a romantic-comedy. The Kaashvi Nair directorial's shooting is presently stalled due to the novel coronavirus.
