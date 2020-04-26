Rakul Preet Singh's 5 Outfits Just Perfect For A Romantic Outing | See Pics

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the gorgeous and finest new-age actors of the Hindi Film Industry. Rakul Preet Singh rose to fame with her noticeable works in the Telugu and Tamil film industries. Rakul Preet Singh is one of the highly acclaimed actors who has received a lot of appreciation from the audience for her acting prowess and fashionable appearances. Apart from being a fabulous actress, Rakul Preet Singh is also popular for her great fashion sense, fitness and style statement.

Have a look at Rakul Preet Singh’s outfits that fit in perfectly for a romantic outing

Summer floral prints in blue with this twirling outfit looks awesome on Rakul Preet Singh. Her short dress is an off-shoulder one form one side and the other side has the puffed 3/4th sleeve which looks really stylish. Rakul Preet Singh, the gorgeous actor has blown away the audience’s mind with her calm and cool summer collection blue floral outfit with light make-up and curly hair along with white printed bellies that compliment her look.

Image courtesy: @rakulpreet

Rakul Preet Singh donning a beautiful white gown which is a thigh-slit dress. This perfect white coral looks stunning on Rakul Preet with a dark shade lipstick and heavy makeup. The actor donned the white outfit for an award function and which was a turtle-neck full sleeve gown. She complimented the look white stilettoes and a slightly messy and straight hair look.

Image courtesy: @rakulpreet

Rakul Preet Singh’s red attire look is just an awesome pick for a romantic outing. She is wearing an ankle-length thigh-slit outfit in dark red colour. It is a tube pattern dress that she combined with her long simple earrings and white transparent heels. Along with minimal accessories and nude makeup, Rakul Preet Singh rocked the look with her slightly curly hair.

Image courtesy: @rakulpreet

A perfect option for a romantic date from Rakul Preet Singh’s collection. The actor is donning a whole black sequin and V-neck style outfit. The loose full sleeves and the thigh-slit short dress looks amazing on Rakul. She ended her stylish look with black high heels, sleek hairstyle, and nude make-up.

Image courtesy: @rakulpreet

Rakul Preet styling in her pretty black striped bralette and blue palazzo pants. She looks just adorable in this stylish look which you can surely opt for a romantic outing. Her curly hair look with minimal nude make-up is embracing her look. She ended her look with black high heel stilettoes.

Image courtesy: @rakulpreet

