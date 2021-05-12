Last Updated:

International Nurses Day: Keerthy Suresh Thanks Nurses For 'hours Of Hard Work & Care'

South Indian actor Keerthy Suresh recently took to her Twitter handle to thank all the nurses for "nursing the country to health" on International Nurses Day

Keerthy Suresh

Every year, May 12 is celebrated as International Nurses Day around the world to honour the importance of a nurse as a paramedic in any country's health infrastructure. On International Nurses Day 2021, several Indian celebrities, as well as netizens across the country, have been flocking to social media to thank the nurses of India for their contribution to society amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Now, joining the bandwagon of celebrities is the National Film Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh, who paid a tribute to all the nurses for "nursing the country to health".

Keerthy Suresh has a sweet way of saying "Thank You, Nurses"

On the occasion of International Nurses Day 2021, Keerthy Suresh joined Mahesh Babu, Mohanlal, and others to thank nurses of the nation for their "hours of hard work, dedication, selflessness and care". The Miss India actor took to her Twitter handle to pen a heartfelt note for all the nurses who have been tirelessly working to save the lives of many by risking their own lives amid the coronavirus scare. Sharing a graphical picture of a nurse rocking a superhero cape on the micro-blogging platform, Keerthy wrote, "You’ve nursed us back to health, you’ve made us stronger and you’ve fought this war at the forefront tirelessly!" The 28-year-old added, "No gratitude would ever be enough Thank you! #ThankYouNurses #InternationalNursesDay (sic)".

Check out Keerthy Suresh's latest tweet below:

Here's a look at some of the reactions to Keerthy's tweet below. 

Earlier, Keerthy Suresh's Geethaanjali co-star and Malayalam megastar Mohanlal also took to Twitter to pay homage to the nurses on International Nurses Day. He tweeted, "We will always be thankful for your commitment, dedication, and passion in serving our society." The Drishyam 2 star added, "Paying tribute to all the Nurses on this International Nurses Day. #InternationalNursesDay (sic)".

Take a look:

Furthermore, Keerthy's upcoming Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata's co-star Mahesh Babu shared a streak of tweets to highlight the "extraordinary contribution" by nurses during the current unprecedented times. The 45-year-old tweeted, "This one is for all our nurses on the frontlines battling the COVID-19 second wave under such difficult circumstances... Your extraordinary contribution is unparalleled." In another tweet, he wrote, "A big thank you for healing the world with your compassion, empathy and strength..for teaching us never to lose hope. We stand together in support and gratitude now and always."

Have a look:

