Is Arjun Kapoor Part Of Allu Arjun-Rashmika’s 'Pushpa 2'? Here’s What The Producer Said

After blowing the audience's minds with Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer film Pushpa: The Rise, the makers are currently gearing up for its second part. As fans eagerly await The Rule, recently, there were reports that Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor will also be a part of the film's sequel. However, dismissing all the reports, the producer of the film has confirmed that the 2 States actor is not a part of Pushpa 2.

'It's false news': Pushpa's producer on Arjun Kapoor being cast in the sequel

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, producer Naveen Yerneni stated that Arjun Kapoor will not feature in Pushpa: The Rise, stating that Fahadh Faasil is doing the role and it's a hundred per cent false news. He further gave minute details about the forthcoming highly-anticipated film, saying,

"The shooting will begin by the end of this month. Between the 20th and 30th, we will start the shoot. Initially, we will be shooting in Hyderabad and then we will go to the forest and other locations."

It is pertinent to note that Pushpa: The Rise minted over Rs 350 crore at the worldwide box office and also performed great in the Hindi belt which took the industry by surprise. The Rise became the highest-grossing Indian movie in 2021, and when it was in the middle of production, its creators announced a sequel, Pushpa: The Rule, which is presently under production.

In a recent conversation with journalist Siddharth Kannan, Rashmika got candid about how she and the entire team of Pushpa could never imagine that the film would become so massive. "After one, even two and three months (post the film’s release), people kept messaging us. We didn’t anticipate the madness of the film, but we knew that we had done something right," she noted.

More on Pushpa: The Rule

It's said that Pushpa: The Rule will be bigger and better than the original. A massive Rs 400-crore budget has already been set aside for the film. The planned sequel will include a showdown between Allu Arjun's character and rival SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, played by Fahadh Faasil. Rashmika Mandanna will be reprising her role as Srivalli from the original, who has also expressed her desire for a more significant role in the upcoming sequel.

Image: Twitter/@MythriOfficial