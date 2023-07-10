Is Prabhas Being Paid This Antonishing Amount For Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire?

Prabhas will soon be seen in Salaar, one of the most eagerly-awaited films of the year. The buzz around it has increased since its teaser was released a few days ago. Here is an update about Prabhas' renumeration for the Prashanth Neel-directed actioner.

The Newsmaker

Known for his pan-Indian appeal, Prabhas has established himself as one of the highest-paid actors in the country. There is tremendous curiosity about his fee for Salaar: Part 1. The Baahubali star is,reportedly, is is set to receive a staggering paycheck of Rs 100 crore for his role in the film.

(Prabhas will reportedly receive a paycheck of Rs 100 crore for his role in Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire | Image: Homebale Films/Twitter)

Who is saying what?

According to a report by Siasat Times, Prabhas impressive paycheck solidifies his status as one of the highest-paid actors in the industry. Additionally, it is stated that the actor will reportedly receive 10 percent of the film's box office collection. If reports are to believed, Prabhas received nearly Rs 100 crore for playing Raghava (Lord Ram) in his latest release Adipurush.

(Reportedly, Prabhas also received a fees of Rs. 100 crore for his role as Lord Ram in Adipurush | Image: Homebale Films/Twitter)

What's Salaar about?

The release of the Salaar teaser on June 6 catapulted the film to new heights of anticipation. Within a few days, it amassed over 100 million views on YouTube. The teaser offers a glimpse into a world full of adventure, promising a visual feast.

(In Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, Prabhas will be seen alongside Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran | Image: Prabhas/Instagram)

Aside from Prabhas, the film stars Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles. The film will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 28.

Meanwhile..

Prabhas is also working on Project K, directed by Nag Ashwin. It features Deepika Padukone as the leading lady. Prabhas also has the Sandeep Vanga directorial Spirit in his kitty.