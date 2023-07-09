Salaar Actor Finishes Dubbing, Says Prabhas Starrer Will Cross ₹2000 Crore Mark

Salaar recently received a tremendous response for its first look teaser, which finally gave an action-packed glimpse of Prabhas. The teaser, released early morning on July 6, was seen more than 83 million times in its 24-hour run. Now standing at 105 million views and more than 2 million likes, the anticipation is at an all-time high for Salaar. Sapthagiri, a dubbing actor for the film, has made a bold prediction about it.

3 things you need to know:

Salaar comes from director Prashanth Neel.

Prashanth Neel has also directed the Yash starrer KGF Chapter 1 (2018) and Chapter 2 (2022).

The comedian Sapthagiri has also been featured in the film.

Sapthagiri says Salaar will cross the ₹2000 crore mark

Sapthagiri recently took to Twitter and shared a picture of himself from the recording studio. While he posed in an orange T-shirt, his background featured the recording equipment, and the monitor behind him featured a poster for Salaar.

(A post by the comedian Sapthagiri | Image: Twitter)

He wrote that he has concluded his dubbing duties for the film, and said that it’ll be a “double blockbuster.” Sapthagiri even went as far as to write that he’s confident that the two-part film will collectively gross more than ₹2000cr.

Salaar’s teaser shows ‘the most violent man’

Prabhas was finally given a clear glimpse in the Salaar teaser. In the teaser, the Rebel star is seen taking out hoards of enemies in a firefight. After that, he ends up slicing his enemies with his twin machete. The teaser also gives a glimpse of what to expect from the first part of the franchise.

Moreover, it should be noticed that the location used in the Salaar teaser, namely the army base, featured similar aesthetics to the army base shown in KGF Chapter 2. That has led many to speculate that the two films might share a cinematic universe, and even coincide at some point. It's slated to release on September 28.