'Jai Bhim': Chief Minister MK Stalin, Kamal Haasan And More Praise Suriya's Movie

Suriya's legal drama movie Jai Bhim was released on Amazon Prime Video and has been garnering rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. The movie sheds light on the changes faced by the Irula tribe as it is based on a real-life incident that took place in 1993.

Within a few hours of the movie's release, several film personalities to key opinion leaders to fans, took to social media to praise the movie. Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M.K. Stalin, Kamal Haasan, and several other prominent figures hailed the courtroom drama.

Jai Bhim is a thought-provoking story based on true events that occured in the 1990s in Tamil Nadu. It is based on the life of popular advocate and judge, Justice Chandru, played by Suriya. Tamil Nadu's CM M.K. Stalin took to his Twitter and praised the movie. He wrote, "The best work of art is to make an impact on the minds of the audience and as a result make a positive change in the society!". He further added, "Yesterday my friend UriSuriya_offl and I watched the movie #JayBhim where lawyer Chandru lived."

Actor turned politician Kamal Haasan also took to his Twitter and wrote, "#JaiBhim The director is stressing the plight of the tribe@tjgnan Adding to the murmurs of the voiceless to the conscience of the general community@Suriya_offl, My heartfelt congratulations to Jyotika and the crew." Take a look at other prominent figures from the industry that praised Jai Bhim-

The movie follows the story of a hardworking Irula tribe couple, Senggeni and Rajakannu. Their world falls apart when Rajakannu is arrested on false charges and later goes missing from police custody. Sengenni in an effort to find her husband seeks the help of Advocate Chandru, played by Suriya, who takes it upon himself to unearth the truth and fight all odds to bring justice to the tribal woman. The movie also stars Prakash Raj, Rajisha Vijayan, Lijomol Jose, Rao Ramesh and K. Manikandan in supporting roles. Jai Bhim has been produced by Suriya and Jyotika under the banner of 2D Entertainment.

In an interview with PTI, Suriya spoke about his upcoming movie and said, "The film is more about what happened in 1995... Definitely, it will inspire a lot of people in our society to have a different perspective on certain things. How the judiciary and the police department should be hand-in-hand to make things be in the right place, bring justice."

