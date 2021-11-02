The much anticipated Tamil film Jai Bhim began streaming on the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video on November 2, 2021. The courtroom drama, starring Suriya, is based on true events that happened in 1993 in Tamil Nadu. It follows the story of a couple, Senggeni and Rajakannu, belonging to the Irular tribal community. When Rajakannu is arrested on false charges and goes missing from police custody, Advocate Chandru helps Senggeni find her husband.

The courtroom drama has created a buzz among the viewers. With its original story and commendable acting by actors, the film is being widely loved by the audience. The film also stars Manikandan, Prakash Raj, Lijomol Jose, Rajisha Vijayan, and Rao Ramesh in pivotal roles. The social media platform Twitter saw a plethora of reactions from the viewers. Here is what netizens have to say about this Suriya starrer.

Viewers thank Suriya for this "masterpiece"

Suriya's fans are lauding him for his powerful performance in Jai Bhim. A fan quipped the viewers cannot forget Suriya's character Advocate Chandru after watching the film. The fan also thanked the filmmakers for reflecting BR Ambedkar's contribution to society and wrote, "Jai Bhim very good movie, thanks to the film crew for a wonderful movie. And it's a good thought-provoking movie which will make us to see what Dr. BR has fought for. Lawyer and Judge Chandru is still in our minds." Another fan called the film a "masterpiece" and thanked Suriya for bringing it to the audience. The fan also hailed director TJ Gnanavel and wrote, "MASTERPIECE. adv_chandru I really experienced the courageous and new level of Tamil cinema. Hats off to the team of Jai Bhim."

#JaiBhim very good movie, thanks to the film crew for a wonderful movie.

And its good thought provoking movie which will make us to see what https://t.co/ugWlWNAZEl has fought for.



Lawyer and Judge Chandru is still in our minds. — Balamurugan (@godvelan) November 2, 2021

MASTERPIECE 🔥💯

#adv_chandru

I really experienced the courageous and new level of Tamil cinema. Hats off to the team #JaiBhim@Suriya_offl @tjgnan pic.twitter.com/ZkA0o6JvNY — Shalin (@Shalinsam_12) November 2, 2021

#JaiBhim a must watch movie to the society...

Thanks for @Suriya_offl sir for bringing this masterpiece for us...

Best film in his carrier..

Hats off to the entire cast and crew ....

Director Gnanavel just nailed it



4/5 — THALA VERIYAN (@Raagul20011) November 2, 2021

Fans call for a National Film Award for Suriya

Netizens highlighted Jai Bhim was is a masterpiece despite not having any romance sequence, stunts or songs. A Twitter user mentioned how the filmmakers focused more on the story and wrote, "Jai Bhim @Suriya_offl sir No forced romance, no song-dance, no stunts, no needless heroism!! Immense maturity shown by the star actor to let the story take prominence and play within its boundaries!!" "Back to back blockbusters," the fan added. A fan even asked for a National Award for Suriya for his performance in this legal drama.

#JaiBhim @Suriya_offl sir No forced romance, no song-dance, no stunts, no needless heroism!! Immense maturity shown by the star actor to let the story take prominence and play within its boundaries!! Back to back #Bluckbusters #SooraraiPottru #JaiBhim ❤️👌🔥 pic.twitter.com/NAT9uJaaSz — Uday🔔 (@Udayprince29) November 2, 2021

#JaiBhim #JaiBhimOnPrime literally made me tear up 😭 what a film! Honestly I loved this more than #SoorariPottru too!! This was Too Too Too good! 1 national award parcel. #Beast #Master — French Thalapathy Vijay Fan (@ThalapathyVIJ4Y) November 2, 2021

#VakeelSaab ante #JaiBhim lo Surya la undali



What an intense performance



I can see Chandru but not Surya



You lived up to the expectations



Congrats Surya — NTRRR_Imthiyaz (@Imthiyaz_NTR) November 2, 2021

Image: Twitter/@vinod_tatiwal