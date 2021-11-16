Jai Bhim Controversy: Why Is #WeStandWithSuriya Trending Online?

Jai Bhim is the recently released Tamil legal drama movie featuring actor Suriya which got surrounded by controversy when the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) members opposed the film for allegedly defaming the Vanniyar community in the film.

Jai Bhim, released on 2 November 2021 on Amazon Prime Video, created a massive buzz on the internet and received amazing reviews from fans and critics. The movie is currently the highest-rated film on IMDb with a score of 9.6/10 and has become the first Indian movie to achieve the same.

All about Jai Bhim controversy

The Jai Bhim controversy took a massive leap when a group of the Pattali Makkal Katchi members stopped the screening of the film, Vel featuring Suriya, at a theatre in Mayiladuthurai. According to several media reports, the members allegedly stormed into the theatre manager's room after which the management had to stop the screening.

PMK's Mayiladuthurai district secretary Pannerselvam issued a statement to the reporters in which he threatened to step all the movies featuring Suriya and even announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh to anybody who assaults the actor when he visits the district. On the other hand, the State President of Vanniyar Sangam sent a legal notice to the makers of the Jai Bhim movie and Amazon Prime Video, seeking an apology and demanding the removal of scenes from the movie that defamed the Vanniyar community.

Even Dr Anbumani Ramadoss took to his official Twitter handle and called out actor Suriya for being silent during the controversy. He wrote about the reports that the film titled Jai Bhim starring Suriya in the lead and directed by TS Gnanavell had caused pain and unrest among the majority community of the Vanniyars in Tamil Nadu. Adding to it, he also mentioned that thousands of people and young people were telling him about the extent to which the Vanniyar community had been deliberately humiliated in the movie. Calling out the actor, he stated, "Your unjust silence on the issue for over a week is what has forced me to write this letter. No matter who is involved when repression is unleashed on people it is not acceptable and we must all fight together against it."

Suriya soon replied to Dr Anbumani Ramadoss with a tweet requesting him not to politicise the movie as their intention was to portray that authorities, irrespective of the community they belong to, tend to misuse their power rather than help common people. Take a look at his tweet-

