'Jai Bhim' New Trailer Features Suriya Fighting Battle For Truth; WATCH

The filmmakers of the forthcoming flick titled Jai Bhim starring Suriya have released a new trailer today. The trailer video shows Suriya portraying the role of an upright lawyer to protect the rights of the oppressed. Penned and helmed by TJ Gnanavel, the plot of the film revolves around a lawyer Chandru on his quest to secure legal justice for people from the Scheduled Tribe, who face severe oppression in society. The film, which is based on real-life events, is being bankrolled by 2D Entertainment, which is Suriya's production firm.

Jai Bhim Trailer released

Amazon Prime Video has recently released a brand new trailer of the Suriya-led film, Jai Bhim. The new trailer video gives fans a sneak peek into the life of a hardworking tribal couple- Senggeni and Rajakannu. It shows the couple's world falling apart when Rajakannu is arrested on false charges and goes missing from police custody. In her efforts to find her husband, Sengenni seeks the help of advocate Chandru (Suriya), who plans to unearth the truth and fight all odds to bring justice.

The film also stars Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan, and Lijo Mol Jose essaying pivotal roles. The film premieres in India and across 240 countries on November 2 this year. The film will be released in five languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The movie comes as a part of the four-film deal signed by the actor with the streaming platform earlier this year.

While unveiling the trailer, Suriya stated that he holds Jai Bhim 'close to his heart.' Taking to his social media handles on the occasion of Dussehra, October 15, the Soorarai Pottru actor released the one-and-a-half-minute clip of the high voltage courtroom drama. Sharing the links of the teaser's Tamil and Telugu versions, he penned a note stating, "I strongly believe true stories can bring true changes in the society...#JaiBhim will be an intense one and is close to my heart!! (sic)."

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Suriya's recent production Udanpirappe marked its premiere on October 14. The film starred Jyotika, Sasi Kumar, Samuthirakani, Kalaiyarasan, Soori, Niveditha Sathish, and Siddhu. Suriya will also be seen in Oh My Dog, co-starring Arnav Vijay, Arun Vijay, Vijay Kumar, Mahima Nambiar, and Vinay Rai.

Image: Instagram/@actorsuriya