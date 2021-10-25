Suriya's Upcoming Legal Drama 'Jai Bhim' Releases New Lyrical Track 'Thala Kodhum'

One of the most anticipated movies in the South film industry, TJ Gnanavel directed Jai Bhim fueled fans' anticipation by dropping its thrilling trailer earlier this week. Featuring actor Suriya in the role of an upright lawyer, the movie will touch on the injustice against the scheduled cast of the country and the protagonist taking the legal way to fight the same. Treating fans with another glimpse into the upcoming film, the makers dropped the new track titled Thala Kodhum.

Jai Bhim new track Thala Kodhum

The makers of the upcoming Tamil language legal drama Jai Bhim have dropped its newest track with a lyrical music video. The music video also featured a few BTS clips from the movie. The music is given by Sean Roldan while Pradeep Kumar soulfully crooned the song. Rajumurugan was responsible for the lyrics. The song is named Chirugaali in Telugu.

More on Suriya's Jai Bhim

On October 22, Amazon Prime Video dropped the trailer of the legal drama film Jai Bhim starring Suriya. In the trailer, the audience gets a glimpse of the stern and upright lawyer Chandru ready to go to great lengths to fight for the scheduled Tribe's rights. It will follow the story of a tribal couple - Senggeni and Rajakannu - and the injustice that the wife has to face when the husband goes missing from the police custody after being arrested on false allegations.

The wife seeks help from lawyer Chandru who swears to bring justice to the duo. The movie is based on real-life events. It is back by Suriya's production firm, 2D Entertainment. It also features Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan, and Lijo Mol Jose in pivotal roles. The film is set to premiere in India and across 240 countries on November 2 this year in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Taking to his social media on the occasion of Dussehra, October 15, Suriya shared a small teaser of the courtroom drama by writing, ''I strongly believe true stories can bring true changes in the society...#JaiBhim will be an intense one and is close to my heart!!'' On the other hand, the actor is also gearing up to appear in Oh My Dog, co-starring Arnav Vijay, Arun Vijay, Vijay Kumar, Mahima Nambiar, and Vinay Rai

Image: Instagram/@actorsuriya