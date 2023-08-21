Jailer Box Office Collection Day 11: Rajinikanth's Second Film To Breach Rs 500 Crore Mark

Jailer starring Rajinikanth as the main lead has been living up to its expectations at the box office. The movie has maintained its momentum despite competition from other films. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the actioner was released in theatres on August 10, marking Thalaivar's comeback to the big screens after two years.

3 things you need to know

Rajinikanth's Jailer clashed at the box office with Bhola Shankar, Gadar 2 and OMG 2.

The movie is expected to have a lifetime collection of Rs 700 crore worldwide.

Jailer is expected to become the highest-grossing Tamil film soon.

Jailer to overtake 2.0 at box office?

According to Sacnilk, Rajinikanth's Jailer earned Rs. 18.70 crore nett on its second Sunday at the domestic box office. Meanwhile, as per trade analyst Ramesh Bala Jailer has crossed Rs. 500 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office after its second weekend. It has become the second movie of Rajinikanth after 2.0 to enter the 500-crore club.

(Jailer starring Rajinikanth continues its dream run at the box office | Image: Ramesh Bala/X)

Separately, a report by Sacnilk has claimed that the movie has earned a total of Rs. 280.85 crore nett and Rs. 329.4 crore gross at the India box office. By tomorrow, Rajinikanth's movie is expected to become the highest-grossing Tamil movie.

Rajinikanth meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Rajinikanth recently met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow after watching his recent blockbuster Jailer at a special screening in Lucknow. This came after his meeting with the governor of Jharkhand CP Radhakrishnan in Ranchi. He even visited the famous Chhinnamasta Temple in the state to offer prayers as Jailer became a success at the box office.