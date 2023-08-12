Jailer: Did Nandamuri Balakrishna Have A Cameo Role In Rajinikanth's Film?

Rajinikanth's Jailer received a thunderous response at the box office as it marked Thalaiva's comeback to the big screens after two years. The movie had a stellar cast with Shiva Rajkumar and Mohanlal in cameo roles. However, apart from these two actors, a renowned Indian actor from the South was also considered for a cameo in Jailer.

Jailer starring Rajinikanth as the main lead was released in theatres on August 10.

Nelson Dilipkumar opened up about the actors who played cameo roles in Jailer.

The film was directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and has outperformed his previous release -- Beast.

Was Nandamuri Balakrishna going to play a cameo in Jailer?

In an interview with Cinema Vikatan, Nelson Dilipkumar talked about the cameo roles played by different actors in Jailer. Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, and Shiva Rajkumar were seen playing cameo roles in the Rajinikanth starrer. However, when asked about why he did not cast anyone from the Telugu industry to play a cameo role in the film, Nelson responded by revealing that they considered casting Nandamuri Balakrishna.

He further added, "There was a plan for Balakrishna sir cameo as a deadly attacking cop. But I couldn't properly complete his arc, starting and ending. I felt it was not powerful enough for him, so it didn't work out. But maybe in the future." Meanwhile, Mohanlal's cameo in Jailer was termed as the next Rolex. Also, Shiva Rajkumar's role fueled the plot of the movie.

Jailer making records at the box office

Jailer starring Rajinikanth as Tiger Muduvel Pandian emerged as the biggest Kollywood opener of 2023 by scoring Rs 29.46 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office on its opening day. The film has left behind the likes of Ajith Kumar’s film Thunivu (Rs 24.59 crore), Aishwarya Rai-Chiyaan Vikram starrer Ponniyin Selvan 2 (Rs 21.37 crore), Thalapathy Vijay's blockbuster film Varisu (Rs 24.59 crore), Dhanush's Vaathi (Rs 5.80 crore), and Udhayanidhi Stalin's Maamannan (Rs 7.12 crore).