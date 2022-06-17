'Jailer': Makers Of Rajinikanth's Next Venture Release Gripping First-look Poster; See Pic

After wowing the audience and shattering many records through his previous venture Annatthe, megastar Rajinikanth is now all set to rule the theatres with his forthcoming film which was hitherto tentatively titled Thalaivar 169. While escalating the curiosity of the actor's massive fanbase, the makers of the film on Friday announced its title while teasing the fans with an intriguing first-look poster of the film. Check out further details of the film ahead.

Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar169 officially titled 'Jailer'

Sun Pictures, which bankrolls the film under their banner, took to their official Twitter handle on Friday and shared a gripping poster of the Rajinikanth-starrer actioner. While announcing the official title of the film as Jailer, the makers also shared a stunning first look at the film through a poster that consists of a massive machete which had bloodstains on it. Take a look at Jailer first-look poster below-

The film will mark Rajinikanth's 169th movie and his first collaboration with Nelson Dilipkumar. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose the film's music. The makers of the movie earlier announced that Kannada superstar Shivrajkumar will also be seen in a pivotal role in the film alongside Rajinikanth. The release date, cast and more details about the film are yet to be revealed.

On the other hand, it is also being reported that Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial is set to feature Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. As per the reports by Pinkvilla, a source close to the film has reported that “Rajinikanth and Nelson are teaming up next for a feature film. It’s a typical Nelson Dilipkumar Film that’s high on content with ample quirky elements in the screenplay."

Image: Sun Pictures