Rajinikanth And Director Shankar Reunite To Celebrate 15 Years Of Film 'Sivaji: The Boss'

One of the biggest blockbusters of the year 2007, Sivaji: The Boss marked15 years of its release today i.e on June 15, 2022. Directed by S. Shankar, the film was headlined by superstar Rajinikanth along with Shriya Saran, Vivek, Suman, Manivannan and more. From the action to the old-school hero-centric concept of the movie, the Tamil venture became an instant blockbuster worldwide.

It went on to win a National award and was also converted into 3D. It also became the first Indian film to use Dolby Atmos surround sound technology. Veteran actor Rajinikanth's status as a superstar was further elevated by his uber-cool character and dialogues which are still thriving in the memetic market.

'Sivaji: The Boss' marks 15 years of release

On the occasion of Sivaji: The Boss turning 15, director Shankar reunited with the 71-year-old actor. The former took to his social media to share a picture of their reunion and heaped praise on the veteran star's 'affection and positive aura' upon meeting him.

S. Shankar wrote, ''Elated to have met our Sivaji the Boss@rajinikanth sir himself on this very memorable day marking #15yearsofSivaji Your Energy, Affection and Positive Aura made my day!''

Elated to have met our Sivaji the Boss @rajinikanth sir himself on this very memorable day marking #15yearsofSivaji Your Energy, Affection and Positive Aura made my day! pic.twitter.com/KVlwpRUKHM — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) June 15, 2022

Director Shankar's daughter actor Aditi Shankar also met up with the veteran actor and posed for a selfie with him. The duo appeared ecstatic as they posed for a picture together. Sharing the picture on her Twitter, she wrote, ''#15yearsofSivaji with the boss himself @rajinikanth sir.''

On the other hand, AVM Production, which bankrolled the film, released a special cut to mark 15 years of Sivaji: The Boss. Along with high-resolution footage from the movie, the video also highlighted the movie's impressive feat not only in the Indian film industry but across the world. ''Celebrating 15 years of a pathbreaking superhit! Here is a special cut to celebrate,'' AVM Production wrote.

Social media was also flooded with fans celebrating the epic film and sharing their memories of experiencing the pathbreaking Tamil blockbuster on the big screen. One fan shared their experience of watching the movie in the theatre by writing, ''It was really mesmerizing memories unforgettable ever.I think 14-6-07 Salem ARRS multiplex theatre first show that will be stunning experience. because I couldn't expect to see him in different looks like Motta Boss, his walk wow he nailed it.''

Image: Twitter/@shankarshanmugh/avmproductions