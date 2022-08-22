After wowing the audience with his performance and shattering many records with several films, megastar Rajinikanth is all set to enthral fans with his upcoming film Jailer. The film marks Rajinikanth's 169th movie and his first collaboration with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar.

Ever since the project was announced fans are eagerly waiting for an update on the same. Recently, the makers of Jailer shared an intriguing poster of the forthcoming film featuring Rajinikanth in an intense avatar. Along with sharing the poster, makers also shared an important update wherein they revealed that the shoot of Jailer will commence from today i.e 22 August 2022. As per various media reports, the film is all set to release on April 21, 2023.

On Monday, Sun Pictures took to their official Instagram handle and shared the first poster of Jailer, which fueled fans' excitement levels. In the poster, Rajinikanth is seen having a fierce and intense look on his face. Morever, he is donning a white shirt and brown trousers while keeping his hands behind. Sharing the intriguing first look poster, makers wrote in the caption, "#Jailer begins his action Today! @rajinikanth @nelsondilipkumar @anirudhofficial."

As soon as the post came online, fans jumped into the comments section and expressed their excitement for the movie. One of the fans wrote, "Class mass always one n only boss" another wrote, "Waiting for your comeback @nelsondilipkumar anna @rajinikanth thalaivaa." Whereas, the rest of the users flooded the comments section with fire emoticons.

More about Jailer

The film is helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar and it is bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose the film's music. The maiden collaboration between Rajinikanth and Nelson Dilipkumar will also feature Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Redin Kingsley, Shivrajkumar and many others in pivotal roles. Reports also suggest that a grand set has been made in Chennai for the film's shoot.

Image: Instagram@Sun Pictures