'Jailer': Rajinikanth-starrer Welcomes Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu & More On Board; Watch

Legendary actor Rajinikanth is known for his ace acting skills, action and record-breaking performances. The actor is one of the busiest stars in the film industry and inspires many with his work. After breaking several records and leaving his fans enthralled with his 2021 film Annaatthe, the legend is all set for his 169th movie Jailer. As the film recently went on floors, its makers welcomed the rest of its cast via a new video.

Ever since the project was announced featuring Rajinikanth, fans were waiting for an update about its cast and plot. Taking to their official Twitter handle, the production company Sun Pictures recently welcomed Jailer's cast via a new clip. While there were several speculations surrounding the film's cast, the makers officially announced the movie will star Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi and Vinayakan. The caption of the video read, "The cast of Jailer Welcome on board @meramyakrishnan @iYogiBabu @iamvasanthravi Vinayakan." The black and white video gave a glimpse into the action the film will unleash in theatres.

Ramya Krishnan has earlier starred alongside Rajinikanth in the 1999 romance drama Padayappa. On the other hand, Yogi Babu shared the screen space with Rajinikanth in Darbar. Jailer will mark the maiden collaboration of Vasanth and Vinayakan with the superstar.

Jailer's new poster

The makers of the upcoming action comedy recently shared an intriguing poster featuring Rajinikanth. In the poster, the superstar can be seen giving away an intense look. The Dadasaheb Phalke awardee wore a white shirt and khaki pants and looked dapper. Sharing the poster, the makers revealed that the film went on floors on August 22. Take a look at the poster here.

More about Jailer

It will also mark the maiden collaboration between the actor and filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose the film's music. As per several reports, the film will be shot on a grand set that has been built in Chennai. Moreover, the movie is expected to come out on April 2023.