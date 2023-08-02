Jailer Showcase: Rajinikanth's Tiger Takes Down The Bad Guys With A Subtle Smile

Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to return to the silver screen with Jailer. The film has been directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and is touted to be an action comedy film. Jailer is one of the highly anticipated movies to be released this year and to keep up with the hype, the makers have released a showcase video from the film.

3 things you need to know

Rajinikanth's Jailer will release in theatres on August 10.

The movie has a stellar star cast including Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, and others.

Mohanlal will play a cameo in Jailer.

Jailer's showcase video introduces Rajinikanth as Tiger

The showcase video of Jailer was released by the makers on August 2 and it introduced superstar Rajinikanth's character as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. Tiger was seen as a soft-spoken guy who lived a simple life. However, he had a different personality that was quite well hidden from his loved ones and the people around him.

Rajinikanth's character in the video was seen slashing all the bad guys with a subtle smile on his face. However, his character at times seemed daunting whenever it came down to serving justice. While Rajinikanth wore simple clothes throughout the showcase video, once he was given the police uniform, he decided to give nightmares to the miscreants creating havoc in society.

What is the storyline of Jailer?

It has been speculated that Jailer starring Rajinikanth will revolve around the story of a father who attempts to save his son and grandson from some goons. He further seeks help and makes a gang to take down all the villains. Apart from that, the star cast of the film includes Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, and Mirnaa Menon among others.