Jailer: Trailer Of Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia's Film To Release On This Date?

Jailer, starring Superstar Rajinikanth, is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. It will open in theatres on August 10. The Tamil-language action comedy movie is helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar and features stars like Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, and others. The official trailer of Jailer is yet to be released even though the film is set to hit screens in nine days from now. Here is an update about about when the trailer may be released online

What's cooking?

As per media reports, the trailer of Rajinikanth's film Jailer will be released on August 3. However, an official announcement regarding the same is awaited. Earlier, it was earlier reported that the trailer of the film would be unveiled during the audio launch event of Jailer held in Chennai.

(Jailer trailer is expected to release on August 3 by the makers of the film. | Image: Twitter)

However, the trailer was not released by the makers. They merely launched the soundtrack during the star-studded event. if reports are to be believed, the ticket sales of the film are expected to double after the release of the trailer.

Who's saying what?

Members of several social media communities have claimed that the trailer of Jailer is expected to release on August 3. This has even sparked among fans about what to expect from the video.

Meanwhile

During the audio launch event, Rajinikanth addressed the sea of fans and talked about his past battles with alcoholism. He said, "I am not saying to avoid it totally. Have alcohol when you have fun. Don’t drink regularly. It will spoil the health & happiness." He also said that he received calls to replace Nelson after the director's Beast (2022) failed to live up to expectations.