Rajinikanth Flies Economy Class, Gets Royal Welcome From Fans | Watch

Superstar Rajinikanth is considered to be one of the sweetest and humblest persons in the industry. This is one of the main reasons behind his immense fan following. Now, he is in the limelight for an amazing reason again. Recently, the actor greeted his fans while flying economy class ahead of Jailer's release.

Rajinikanth has been gearing up for his upcoming film Jailer.

The movie will release in theatres on August 10.

Reportedly, the actor has been planning to go on a spiritual journey into the Himalayas after Jailer's release.

Rajinikanth interacts with fans on the flight

A video of Rajinikanth has been doing the rounds on the internet. In it, he is seen entering a flight. Once he boarded the plane, his fellow passenger got excited and began to film him.. Some even went up and greeted the superstar. He shook hands with them and was all smiles.

These reactions from fans prove that even decades into his career, Rajinikanth still commands attention like none other.. Meanwhile, fans are anticipating to watch his much-awaited film Jailer which will release in theatres on August 10.

Rajinikanth's speech at Jailer audio launch was a feast for fans

Meanwhile, the audio launch of Jailer was a memorable affair. At the event, Rajinikanth recalled listening to the film's song Hukum for the first time. After hearing the song, he told the makers to remove the word superstar from the track. He said, "The superstar title is always a problem." Rajinikanth further mentioned that he has asked for the removal of the superstar tag from his name long back.

The Annaatthe actor further talked about his addiction to alcohol in the past while addressing his fans. He said that alcoholism was one of the biggest mistakes of his life. However, he mentioned, "I am not saying to avoid it totally. Have alcohol when you have fun. Don’t drink regularly. It will spoil the health & happiness."