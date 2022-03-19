'James' Box Office Collections, Day 2: Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer Continues Success Streak

Late Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar's final film James has been garnering immense love from fans, as evident in its impressive box office collections. The film, which hit theatres on the star's birth anniversary, March 17, opened up to Rs. 27 crores on its first day and has continued its success streak even on the second day. According to reports, the film grossed close to Rs 18 Crore in Karnataka on its second day, further making the grand total collections Rs. 45 crore.

Puneeth Rajkumar's James box office collection: Day 2

The film opened up in 400 theatres across Karnataka and was given more than 4000 shows worldwide. Most shows had their tickets sold out even before release as fans flocked to watch the actor's posthumous performance with their families. James has received raving responses from fans.

The film stars Puneeth Rajkumar as Santhosh Kumar AKA James, a paratrooper. The film also stars Priya Anand, Srikanth R. Sarathkumar, Hareesh Peradi, Au Prabhakar and others in pivotal roles. The film also witnessed a release in dubbed versions in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Written and directed by Chethan Kumar, the film also saw Puneeth's brothers Shivaraj Kumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar appear in cameo roles.

Upon the film's release, Puneeth's co-star Priya Anand took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note as she remembered the actor on his birth anniversary. Sharing a glimpse of the actors walking with their arms around each other, Priya wrote, "No Longer By My Side… Forever In My Heart. Happy Birthday My Dearest Appu!"

The actor passed away on October 29, 2021, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He is survived by his wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, and two daughters, Drithi and Vandhitha. A trailblazing icon in the Indian film industry, some of Puneeth's notable films include Vasantha Geetha, Bhagyavantha, Chalisuva Modagalu, Eradu Nakshatragalu, Bhakta Prahaladha and more.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @KANNADIGACENTRE)