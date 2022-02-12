Prabhas Pens Emotional Note Ahead Of Puneeth Rajkumar's 'James' Release; 'we Miss You'

Fans will bid a final adieu to their beloved star Puneeth Rajkumar with his last film James, which is slated to release in March this year. Makers recently dropped the film's teaser, showcasing the late superstar performing some thrilling stunts as he embarks on defeating a mafia. Apart from the actor's ardent fans, celebrities like Prabhas are also heaping praises on Puneeth for his posthumous release, with the Radhe Shyam actor already hailing James as a 'masterpiece'.

Prabhas shared Puneeth Rajkumar's poster from the film, and quipped this project will hold a special place in the hearts of millions of people who admire the 'power star'. Hemed by Chethan Kumar, James also stars Priya Anand, Anu Prabhakar, Srikanth, R. Sarathkumar among others in pivotal roles.

Prabhas heaps praise on Puneeth Rajkumar's film James in the latest post

Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, February 12, Prabhas shared Puneeth's dapper poster from the film, which reads "KING ARRIVED". In the caption, he mentioned, "I'm sure we're about to witness a masterpiece in form of #James. This film will always be special to the millions of us who admire the Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar Sir. We miss you!". Take a look.

Puneeth had concluded shooting for the film before his demise, however, the film's dubbing has been done by the late actor's brother and star Shivarajkumar. Priya Anand will be seen as the leading lady, while Puneeth's brothers Raghavendra Rajkumar and Shivarajkumar will also appear in cameo roles.

The film's recently released teaser showcases the Kannada actor in a stunning soldier avatar. The clip begins with a note that read "emotions are bigger than business" and then depicts glimpses of a sensational world of mafias as Puneeth packs in high octane action scenes. The actor will essay the role of Santosh Kumar, a security agency employee who's in charge of defeating a mafia.

James is set for a theatrical release on 17 March 2022 along with its dubbed versions in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu languages. This movie will be Puneeth's posthumous appearance following his death on 29 October 2021. Written and directed by Chethan Kumar, the film has been bankrolled by Kishore Pathikonda.

Image: INSTAGRAM/@ACTORPRABHAS