'James': Puneeth Rajkumar's Last Film To Release In March 2022? All You Need To Know

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkummar left for his heavenly abode last year. His sudden demise shook the entire industry and left his fans mourning. As his fans did not get a chance to say a last goodbye to the actor, they will soon get one. The actor's last film James is all set to make its way to the theatres.

As fans have been eagerly waiting to watch Puneeth Rajkumar for one last time on the silver screen with James, its makers are keeping fans entertained with regular updates. Earlier this week, on the occasion of Republic Day, January 26, 2022, the makers unveiled the poster of the upcoming film. The poster saw Puneeth Rajkumar standing in a soldier's uniform while holding a machine gun in his hand. He stood against the backdrop of a battlefield. The first look at the film was much appreciated by all.

Puneeth Rajkumar starrer James release date

As per a recent report by BollywoodLife, Puneeth Rajkumar's final film will arrive a day before Holi. The film is reportedly scheduled to release on March 17, which also happens to be the late superstar's birth anniversary. Therefore, the film's release will mark a last honour to the superstar in theatres.

Moreover, after the untimely demise of Puneeth Rajkumar, plans of releasing the film have taken a shift. Makers are now planning to have a pan-India release of the film for all of his fans across the country. The film will be released in multiple languages. Additionally, all theatres in Karnataka are expected to run no other film other than James throughout the actor's birthday week i.e. March 17 to March 24.

Details about James

James is written and helmed by Chethan Kumar. The film is touted to be an action drama seeing its poster. Apart from Puneeth, the movie will also star Srikanth, Anu Prabhakar, Tilak Shekar, R Sarathkumar, and Mukesh Rishi.

Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar, who was fondly known as Appu, passed away on October 29, 2021, after suffering a cardiac arrest. As per reports, he was hospitalised at Bengaluru's Vikram Hospital after complaining of chest pain while exercising at the gym.

