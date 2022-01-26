Republic Day 2022: Puneeth Rajkumar's Fierce Look From His Last Film 'James' Unveiled

Republic Day 2022 celebrations turned special for late actor Puneeth Rajkummar’s fans after the poster of his last film James was unveiled. The forthcoming film James was the actor's last film before he died on October 29, 2021. The Kannada power star had suffered a heart attack and breathed his last at a private hospital in Bengaluru.

Going by the poster, the actor can be seen looking powerful as a soldier with a war background. The shoot of James is wrapped up completely. The makers also shared a group pic with the cast and crew. Directed by Chethan Kumar, James is an action entertainer that promises some slick and intense action. Apart from Puneeth, the film also stars Priya Anand, Meka Srikanth, Anu Prabhakar Mukherjee, and others. as a special gesture.

Though the release date of the film is not yet known, fans are speculating that the film is slated to release somewhere in March around the actor's birth anniversary. The poster showed the late actor carrying a big machine gun in an army uniform amidst the backdrop of war with gunshots and fire. According to various media reports, the film will also feature Puneeth's elder brothers, Raghavendra Rajkumar and Shivarajkumar in cameo roles. The team has also completed the dubbing of all the artists. However, discussions are still on who will be dubbing Puneeth Rajkumar's portions. The film's shooting was wrapped up before Puneeth Rajkumar's demise in October 2021.

More about Puneeth Rajkumar

Puneeth Rajkumar, who was also fondly known as Appu, passed away on October 29 2021 after suffering from cardiac arrest. According to reports, Rajkumar was hospitalised at Bengaluru's Vikram Hospital after the actor began feeling chest pain at 11.00 am while he was exercising at the gym.

He began his career as a child artist and was one of the highest-paid actors in the Kannada film industry. He is best known for his performances in movies Vasantha Geetha, Bhagyavantha, Chalisuva Modagalu, Eradu Nakshatragalu, Bhakta Prahaladha, Yarivanu, Jackie, Milana, and Bettada Hoovu. He was also awarded the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his role in Bettada Hoovu. He made his debut as a male lead in 2002 with the movie Appu and is often called Appu for his performance in the movie.

