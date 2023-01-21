Jane Fonda Praises 'RRR'; Includes It In Her List Of Movie Recommendations

SS Rajamouli's directorial 'RRR' is currently basking in success. After getting appreciation from Hollywood filmmakers James Cameron and Steven Spielberg, the movie now got a thumbs up from veteran American actress Jane Fonda.

The 'Klute' actress also included the film in her list of movie recommendations on Instagram. Sharing the movie's poster on her social media handle, she wrote, "On the complete opposite extreme of the last film I recommended, “To Leslie,” here’s another new one that took me by surprise: RRR, an Indian movie that’s short listed in the Best Foreign Film category. It’s a combination of Indiana Jones, a serious film about imperialism and Bollywood. I was transfixed.

@rrrmovie"

See the post here:

Netizens schooled Jane Fonda

While praising the movie, the 85-year-old actress addressed SS Rajamouli's directorial 'RRR' as a 'Bollywood' movie which didn't go well with the netizens who schooled her saying that the movie is 'Tollywood'.

As soon as she dropped the post on social media, the netizens took it upon themselves to enlighten her. One user commented, "It's tollywood!!". Another one wrote, "It's a remarkable movie! But sorry to say, it's not Bollywood". "Not Bollywood, though. Bollywood refers to Hindi language movies", penned a fan.

While many schooled the actress, some fans also expressed joy on seeing the film being appreciated by Jane. A user wrote, "I am extremely happy to see an icon appreciating our Indian movie on a public platform". "Jane, thank you for the recommendation! You are so beautiful inside and out and a true inspiration", commented another one.

'RRR' creating history Globally

'RRR' is currently enjoying its global success. Recently, MM Keeravani's composed song 'Naatu Naatu' won the 'Best Original Song' award at Golden Globe awards. The movie also also won two Critics' Choice Awards for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song.

The movie starring Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn has reportedly collected Rs.1200 crore at the global box office.

