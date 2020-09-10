Jayam Ravi's Net Worth Will Leave You Tongue-tied; Read More About His Prized Possessions

Actor Jayam Ravi has delivered a wide range of successful movies in his career and has been a part of nearly 35 blockbuster projects. As Jayam Ravi celebrates his 40th birthday today, on September 10, here is everything you need to know about the actor’s massive net worth.

Also Read | Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Net Worth Is Just As Massive As The Sets His Movies Are Known For

Jayam Ravi's net worth

As per a report published in superstarprofiles.com, actor Jayam Ravi’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million USD. Converted in rupees, the actor’s net worth becomes Rs 73,43,79,500, (Rs 73.43 crores). As per a report published in Tamil Veerargal YouTube channel, Jayam Ravi’s charges nearly Rs 2.5 crores- 5 crores for every film the actor works in. The report further adds that Jayam Ravi owns an Audi car and a sports bike.

Image credits: Youtube screengrab from Tamil Veerargal channel

On the work front:

Ravi kickstarted his journey into the movie business with the much-acclaimed 2003 romantic drama film, Jayam. The film was directed by his elder brother Mohan Raja and his father, Mohan bankrolled the movie. The movie follows the story of Sujatha and Raghu, whose' marriage is decided by their parents. However, in college, Sujatha falls in love with Ravi but is later forced to marry Raghu. The movie narrates a tale of two lovers, who cross the social expectation to create a life for themselves.

Also Read | Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Net Worth Is Just As Massive As The Sets His Movies Are Known For

Later in his career, Jayam continued to collaborate with his brother for other films including M. Kumaran S/O Mahalakshmi, Unakkum Enakkum, Santhosh Subramaniam, Thillalangadi and Thani Oruvan. The actor is best known for his performance in the much-acclaimed action thriller, Dhaam Dhoom, which was directed by Jeeva. However, the movie was completed by Jeeva's assistant Manikandan. Dhaam Dhoom released in mid-2008 in which he portrayed the role of Gautham Subramaniyam, a man who is the key accused in a murder he did not commit. Later, the actor delivered hit films like Comali, Thumbaa, Adanga Maru, Tik Tik Tik, Vanamagan, Bogan, IPS Vikram, Zombie, Boologam, Thani Oruvan, Sakalakala Vallavan, Romeo Juliet and Janda Pai Kapiraju

Also Read | India Putting Up Well-planned Fight Against COVID-19: Amit Shah

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.