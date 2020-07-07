Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Net Worth Is Just As Massive As The Sets His Movies Are Known For

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is among the few Indian filmmakers, who have managed to create a niche in the hearts of masses with their cinema and have redefined norms. Since his debut film Khamoshi: The Musical, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has come a long way in his career and has been a part of nearly forty projects. Here is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s net worth as of 2020.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's net worth

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has delivered several 100 crore blockbuster movies, which include Ram Leela, Padmaavat, Mary Kom and Rowdy Rathore. Apart from films, Sanjay Leela Bhansali owns a production house named, Sanjay Leela Bhansali Films. If the reports are to be believed, Sanjay assisted singer RD Burman in his early career days and has composed several songs himself. Reportedly, Sanjay Leela owns a Mercedes Benz S-class and a Toyota Fortuner.

The director reportedly owns a lavish bungalow in Versova, Mumbai. As of 2020, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s net worth ranges from $1-$5 Million USD, which converts to Rs 7,49,16,050- Rs 37,45,80,250 (37.45 crores).

Sanjay's work

Sanjay received immense praises for his work in his debut movie, Khamoshi: The Musical, which stars Manisha Koirala, Salman Khan and Nana Patekar in the leading roles.

However, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's claim to fame was his much-acclaimed movies like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas, which established him as a true blue Bollywood filmmaker. His work with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been widely-acclaimed, as the trio has delivered nearly three films together like Bajirao Mastani, Ram Leela, and Padmaavat, being the most successful film.

Last hit

Starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in the leading roles, Padmaavat is set in medieval Rajasthan and follows the story of Queen Padmavati, who lives happily with her husband and with their subjects until an ambitious Sultan hears of her beauty and forms an obsessive love for her.

Released in 2018, the movie has collected nearly Rs 585 crores at the box office, shattering records. The movie also stars Jim Sarbh, Anupriya Goenka and Aditi Rao Hydari in prominent roles.

What's next?

Sanjay is gearing up for the release of his next Gangubai Kathiawadi, which chronicles the life story of Gangubai Kothewali, a powerful woman in the 60s, who was also known as the 'Madam of Kamathipura' for her connections with the underworld. Starring Alia in the lead role, Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to hit the theatres on September 11, 2020. He also has Tuesdays and Fridays in his kitty.

(Image credits: youtube screengrab from People&History channel)

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

