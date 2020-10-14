Jayasurya Extends Hand Of Help To Transwoman Sajna To Revive Her Biryani Business

Mollywood actor Jayasurya has now come out in support of a transwoman from Kerala and has offered her financial assistance to support her business amid the pandemic. As reported by Mathrubhumi, the woman, who goes by the name Sajna, hails from Kochi and recently made it to the news when she and her Biryani shop was attacked by a mob in Irumbanam. The report further claims that Jayasurya is currently lending financial help to Sajna to revive her business.

Also Read | COVID-19 Cases In India Rise To 72,39,389 with 63,509 New Infections

Jayasurya offers financial aide

The report further adds that Sajna had kickstarted her Biryani business to survive amid COVID season and had invested all her savings, which was reserved for her sex reassignment surgery. In her Biryani shop, Sajna has also employed three other transwomen, who were left jobless due to the unprecedented nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. However, even though her sales were shooting up, a few local vendors attacked Sajna and spread diatribe about her Biryani business. Due to the situation, more than 140 biryani packets were left unsold.

Also Read | Cardi B Accidentally Leaks A Private Pic On Insta: 'Not Going To Beat Myself Up About It'

However, this is not the first time actor Jayasurya has offered help to the needy. Earlier in August, the actor helped Linu, a native of Beypore, who was living with his parents and siblings at the house, which was later destroyed in the rain. Mathrubhumi claims that the actor paid Rs 5,00,000 to Linu's parents.

Jayasurya's work

Also Read | COVID-19 Cases In India Rise To 72,39,389 with 63,509 New Infections

As per reports, actor Jayasurya kickstarted his career as a mimicry artist and hosted a few television shows on local Malayalam channels. The actor bagged his break-through with Oomappenninu Uriyadappayyan, which features the actor playing the character of a mute man. However, Jayasurya rose to prominence after the success of his much-acclaimed films like Swapnakkoodu, Pulival Kalyanam, Chathikkatha Chanthu, Chocolate and Gulumaal, which feature the actor in comical roles.

Jayasurya won the Best Supporting Actor Award for his performance in the widely appreciated film, Apothecary at the 62nd Filmfare Awards South. In 2016, Jayasurya won the Special Jury Award at the 46th Kerala State Film Awards. The actor also received a Special Mention at the 63rd National Film Awards for his performances in the films Su.. Su... Sudhi Vathmeekam and Lukka Chuppi. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, Vellam, which also stars Saiju Kurup and Josekutty Madathil in prominent roles. Helmed by Prajesh Sen, the movie is expected to release in 2021.

Also Read | Cardi B Accidentally Leaks A Private Pic On Insta: 'Not Going To Beat Myself Up About It'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.