Cardi B Accidentally Leaks A Private Pic On Insta: 'Not Going To Beat Myself Up About It'

WAP singer Cardi B had a blast last weekend on her 28th birthday in Sin City with her estranged husband Offset and her few celebrity friends. While the partying went off, Cardi had a slip-up. She had accidentally leaked a nude picture of herself on her social media and took it down after some time. Later, she even shared a voice note on Twitter while she was hungover.

Also Read | Offset Purchases An $8,000 Rolls Royce Car Seat For Daughter Kulture; Netizens React

Cardi B leaks an explicit picture of herself on Instagram

Singer Cardi B has been partying since her 28th birthday on 11th October. She made headlines with rumours of her getting back with her husband Offset. She has now accidentally shared a nude picture of herself on her social media. However, Cardi B's leaked photo was taken down by her immediately. After taking down the picture she immediately took her Twitter to post a voice note where she talked about it.

Also Read | Cardi B's Birthday: How Well Do You Know The 'Bodak Yellow' Star? Take The Quiz To Know

In her Twitter voice note, Cardi B said that she will not be thinking about it. She said that this hasn't happened for the first time anyway. She also added that she was a stripper before so she wouldn't care anymore. She said that she will not be beating herself up for doing this, make breakfast and go party again. Some fans speculated that someone must have hacked her account and leaked those pictures. But Cardi B's Instagram story, in which she said that she didn't want to sue anybody for it, meant otherwise.

Image Source: Cardi B's Instagram

Also Read | Cardi B And Offset Get Affectionate During Her Birthday Party; Spark Patch-up Rumours

Offset and Cardi B patch up rumours

Cardi B had filed a divorce with her husband rapper Offset in September as she accused him of cheating on her. However, during her birthday, she was seen kissing her husband after a steamy dance at her party. Rumours have sprung up about their patch up. Offset even bought her a Rolls Royce and called her 'his girl'. On behalf of their two-year-old daughter Kulture, he put up a billboard on a street wishing her mother. On Cardi B's Instagram video of the billboard, she wrote 'Thank you Mr', addressing Offset and that she loved the surprise.

Also Read | Cardi B Shares A Clip From 'Bet You Wanna'; Says 'I Got Permission To Post'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.