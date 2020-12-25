Jisshu Sengupta To Star In Film 'Baba, Baby O'

Actor Jisshu Sengupta will next essay the role of a single father in his upcoming Bengali film Baba, Baby O, the makers have announced. The news was shared by noted Bengali film producers Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee''s Windows Productions on Friday.

Roy said that the film is based on a novel concept and she is hopeful that it will capture the hearts of the audience. Aritra Mukherjee will direct the movie from a screenplay by Zinia Sen and dialogues by Samragnee Bandyopadhyay.

The filmmaker said that the film is an intense love story, filled with humour. "During the lockdown, when Zinia came up with this story, it made our entire team smile from ear to ear. Samragnee immediately started work on the dialogues and we were all set to embark on a new journey," she added.

Sengupta most recently featured in a string of Hindi films such as Shakuntala Devi, Sadak 2 and Durgamati.

'Criminal Justice' Season 2 Trailer Out

Jisshu Sengupta will be seen in Criminal Justice Season 2. Based on Peter Moffat’s Criminal Justice, the Indian version of the series with the same name is directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. The series stars Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Jackie Shroff, Anupriya Goenka and Mita Vashisht in lead roles for Season 1.

The first season of Criminal Justice released on the Hotstar Specials in 2019. With the trailer of Criminal Justice Season 2 released, fans have already started reacting over the characters and are eagerly waiting for the show to release.

Kirti Kulhari teases new project with Pankaj Tripathi, says ‘cannot reveal details’

Releasing on December 24, 2020, the show Criminal Justice also stars Kirti Kulhari, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupriya Goenka, Mita Vashisht, Deepti Naval, Ashish Vidyarthi, Jisshu Sengupta and Shilpa Shukla. It will release on Disney + Hotstar. The trailer of season two revolves around Madhav Mishra fighting an intense case for Kriti Kulhari who is seen as Anuradha Chandra. She apparently stabs her husband and accepts her charge until a small-time lawyer decides to dig in the case a little more.

Jisshu Sengupta weighs in on nepotism debate, says talent alone qualifies in industry

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.