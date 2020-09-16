Kirti Kulhari Teases New Project With Pankaj Tripathi, Says ‘cannot Reveal Details’

Kirti Kulhari will soon share the screen space with Pankaj Tripathi. The actress was ecstatic to announce her upcoming venture on Instagram. Even though she did not reveal the details of the project, she expressed her excitement on working with Tripathi in her first-ever project with the acclaimed actor.

Kirti Kulhari’s new project with Pankaj Tripathi

In the two pictures that Kirti Kulhari shared, the first one is a selfie of herself with Pankaj Tripathi. Kirti and Pankaj Tripathi are both smiling in the picture. The second picture in the post is of her staff members whom she has thanked in the caption. Both the pictures were clicked on set as per the actress.

Check out Kirti Kulhari’s post

Kirti Kulhari took to Instagram to share the pictures that are the behind the scenes pictures from the yet to be known film’s set. She accompanied the picture with the caption, “And packed up another SOMETHING... And yes for all those who wanted me and @pankajtripathi to work together... Ur wish has come true ... and so has mine. And what a pleasure it's been… and my team, of course, @anuradha.raman18193 and Nasir. What would I do without u guys?? P. S - sorry can't reveal the details of the project but coming to u soon.” Kirti seems ecstatic about the new project as per the caption.

The post received several likes and comments from Kirti Kulhari’s followers. One fan guessed what possible project would they be working on and wrote, “It is criminal justice season 2 I know I have read this.” Like that one follower, several other followers speculated that the upcoming project might be Criminal Justice 2. However, a confirmation from the makers is awaited.

Check out fan reactions on the picture shared on Kirti Kulhari’s Instagram

Kirti Kulhari often updates her fans on her whereabouts

Kirti Kulhari often shares selfies and pictures from the sets of her film or other projects. Apart from her relaxing time with nature she also shared pictures and written quotes and motivational thoughts. She is all about empowerment and enlightenment, as per her posts.

Check it out here

