Joyous Samantha Reacts As Fans 'watch Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal For Her'; 'Made My Day'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently garnering heaps of praises for her latest film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal, also starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The romantic comedy saw the 35-year-old actor take on the role of Khatija in the Vignesh Shivan directorial and fans couldn't resist hailing the Majili actor for her performance in the film. Some even claimed that they watched the film just for her.

Samantha reacts to fans who watched 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal' for her

Taking to her Twitter handle, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a heartfelt video of her fans who could be heard saying that they watched Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal just for Samantha, and they couldn’t take their eyes off her character, Khatija. Expressing happiness over the same, Samantha captioned the post, "Aiiiiiiiiii this made my day Love love loveeeeeee you tooooooooo".

Aiiiiiiiiii this made my day ♥️♥️♥️

Love love loveeeeeee you tooooooooo🤗🤗 https://t.co/EWnuW4QcLK — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) May 17, 2022

Recently, Samantha even took to her Instagram handle to thank director Vignesh Shivan for giving her the role of Khatija. Samantha dropped an adorable picture of herself as she is sitting on a chair and it seemed like the Oo Antava fame was reading her scripts. She wore a black coloured floral dress which had sheer black coloured sleeves and she chose to keep her hair flowing.

The Majili actor even penned a heartfelt note for Vignesh Shivan in the caption which read, "Khatija Thank you @wikkiofficial for letting me have fun with the role. Comedy is my favourite genre and it’s always extra special when I get to play a role that allows me to be who I truly am (aka the funny girl). You delivered more than you promised and I will always be grateful. Thank you@jukalker @sadhnasingh1 @koduruamarnath I love you".

Samantha on the work front

On the professional front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has several films lined up in her kitty including the mythological film Shakuntalam in which the Mahanati actor will be seen sharing the screen with Mohan Babu, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Sachin Khedekar and others. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Yashoda and VD 11.

Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl