Vijay Deverakonda And Samantha's Rom-com 'Kushi' Locks Release Date; First Look Poster Out

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are coming together for director Shiva Nirvana's upcoming romantic comedy Kushi, the first look poster and release date of which were revealed recently. The duo is shooting for the project in Kashmir, treating fans with BTS glimpses from the picturesque locations.

Billed as a 'grand family experience', Kushi will witness a worldwide release on December 23 this year. It will be released in four languages, namely- Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Apart from Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha, the project also stars Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna and Srikanth Iyengar in supporting roles.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, May 16, The Family Man star dropped the colourful poster, where the duo is seen sitting amid a picturesque backdrop of snow-capped mountains. While Samantha is clad in a beautiful pink saree, Vijay sports a casual avatar as he smokes along. The two are also tied together with a knot.

In the caption, Samantha mentioned, "This Christmas- NewYears An Explosion of Joy, laughter, happiness & Love. A Grand Family experience! #KUSHI Telugu Tamil Kannada Malayalam Dec 23 Worldwide Release!." Take a look.

Fans beamed with excitement after the announcement and dropped comments like, "can't wait for it," ready for the storm, and "looking forward to watching this pair on screen after Mahanti."

The project comes as the second collaboration between Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay, who have previously starred together in Mahanati, the biopic based on the life of actress Savitri, which was played by Keerthy Suresh. Among many accolades, Keerthy received the National Film Award for Best Actress for the 2018 film.

Meanwhile, Vijay will also be seen alongside Ananya Panday in Puri Jagannadh's Liger. On the other hand, Samantha will be seen in the upcoming thriller Yashoda.

