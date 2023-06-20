Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Kiara Advani Congratulate Ram Charan-Upasana On Baby Girl's Arrival

The arrival of Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni's baby girl resulted in an outpouring of congratulatory messages on social media. Jr NTR, Allu Arjun and Megastar Chiranjeevi took to social media and penned heartfelt notes, wishing their best to the new parents.

3 things you should know

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni welcomed their first child, a baby girl on June 20.

They embraced parenthood after 11 years of marriage.

Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi and other family members visited them in Apollo Hospitals.

Celebrities extend congratulations to new parents

Megastar Chiranjeevi was elated about the arrival of his granddaughter. He took to social media to express his happiness. He shared how the arrival of the baby girl brought happiness not only to Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni's lives but also to the entire "Mega Family" and their millions of fans. He stated that he and his wife Surekha felt immensely proud and happy to embrace their new roles as Ram Charan's grandparents.

(Chiranjeevi expresses happiness on his granddaughter's arrival | Image: Chiranjeevi/Twitter)

Ram Charan's close friend and RRR co-star Jr NTR also congratulated new parents. He expressed his joy on hearing the news and welcomed Ram Charan and Upasana to the parents' club. He emphasised that every moment spent with their baby girl would create everlasting memories. He also wished abundant happiness and well-being to the Konidela family.

(Jr NTR extends wishes to new parents Ram Charan and Upasana | Image: Jr NTR/Twitter)

Allu Arjun took to social media and sent his warmest congratulations to his "golden-hearted" brother Ram Charan and his "kind-hearted lady" Upasana. He expressed his happiness for the proud grandparents, Chiranjeevi and Surekha, and shared his excitement on baby girl's arrival. He also addressed the newborn as "Mega Princess", a monicker that has been trending on social media.

(Allu Arjun congratulates Ram Charan and Upasana | Image: Allu Arjun/Instagram)

Kiara Advani, who is Ram charan's co-star in Game Changer, also congratulated her on social media.

(Kiara Advani congratulates Ram Charan and Upasana on baby's arrival | Image: Kiara Advani/Instagram)

Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi and other family members meet 'Mega Princess'

Hours after the good news broke out, Apollo Hospitals was thronged by celebrities who came to visit the new parents. Allu Arjun along with his wife Sneha Reddy, Allu Aravind and Chiranjeevi alongwith his wife was also snapped at the hospital in Jubilee Hills. Chiranjeevi expressed his joy and called the moment an auspicious occasion for the family.