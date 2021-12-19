As the release date of SS Rajamouli's RRR inches closer, the makers and the ensemble cast are leaving no stone unturned in widely promoting the magnum opus. Ahead of the film's biggest promotional event in Mumbai, Jr NTR and Ram Charan were seen indulging in 'backstage bromance'. Charan and Jr NTR essay the roles of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem respectively, who were activists of Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh in the pre-Independence period.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR gear up for RRR's pre-release event in Mumbai

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, December 19, Jr NTR uploaded a candid picture of the leading duo engaged in a backstage conversation. For the caption, he wrote, "Backstage bromance… Gearing up for #RoarofRRRinMumbai …". Take a look.

Reports have been rife that the upcoming promotional stint will be the film's 'biggest ever' event and its total budget is around Rs 9 crores. The event will take place in Mumbai Film city, and will be graced by the ensemble cast, which also includes Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The team is also reportedly making massive arrangements to accommodate 3000 fans for the event. Charan and Jr NTR are already in Mumbai as they complete dubbing for the film's Hindi version.

More about RRR

Ahead of its release, the film's songs were featured on Times Square in the USA. The official Instagram handle of RRR recently gave a glimpse of this grand tribute via a video. The clip depicted how the official poster of the film is flashing on Times Square with one of the songs being played in the background. The video also depicted an announcement stating the music of the film was out and can be enjoyed on the streaming platform, Spotify.

Also starring Olivia Morris as Jennifer, Alison Doody as Lady Scott, Ray Stevenson as Scott, Shriya Saran as Sarojini among others, RRR will release on January 7, 2022.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @JRNTR)