As the fans eagerly await the release of the highly-anticipated movie, RRR, it was recently revealed that the songs of the film received a special feature in the USA on Times Square.

The movie features some of the iconic actors from Bollywood as well as the South Indian movie industry.

Take a look at the video unveiled by the team of RRR showcasing its songs on Times Square.

USA's Times Square dazzles with special feature of RRR songs

The official Instagram handle of RRR recently gave a glimpse of the songs of the film received a special feature on Times Square situated in the USA. The video depicted how the official poster of the film is flashing on Times Square with one of the songs being played in the background. The video also depicted an announcement stating the music of the film was out and can be enjoyed on the streaming platform, Spotify. A note right above the poster stated 'Music to live by, from an era gone by'. Have a look at how Times Square dazzled with a special feature of RRR songs.

In the caption, it was stated that the Roar of RRR in the USA got louder with Times Square display and added heart-eyed emoji to express the amazement. The team further mentioned that the fans could listen to the recently released songs on Spotify and Spotify India. On the other hand, the fans took to the comments section to depict their excitement for the movie and congratulated the makers of the film on the achievement. Some fans also dropped in heart-eyed emojis and fire emojis to depict how thrilled they were after watching the video. As the movie's lead actor, Jr NTR enjoys a massive fan following among the fans, many of his fans hailed his name in the comments while adding fire emojis next to it. Take a look at some of the fans reactions-

RRR cast

The popular cats of the movie will include actors namely N. T. Rama Rao Jr. as Komaram Bheem, Chakri as Young Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju, Varun Buddhadev as Young Alluri Sitarama Raju, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt as Sita, Spandan Chaturvedi as Young Sita, Olivia Morris as Jennifer, Alison Doody as Lady Scott, Ray Stevenson as Scott, Shriya Saran as Sarojini, and many more.

The movie is slated to have a theatrical release on January 7, 2022.

