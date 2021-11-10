Jr NTR And Ram Charan-starrer RRR's 'Mass Anthem' Of The Decade Out Now; Watch

With SS Rajamouli's RRR being one of the most awaited releases in the film industry, the makers released the film's 'mass anthem' on Wednesday. The upbeat song, Nacho Nacho released on the T-series YouTube page and is truly an upbeat, power-packed dance number. The lyrical music video sees Jr NTR and Ram Charan, who are called the 'Dancing Dynamites', groove to their heart's content and synchronise their steps perfectly. They both look dapper in the music video, which will be sure to have the audience on its feet. RRR will release on the big screen on January 7, 2022, and will also star Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

RRR makers release 'mass anthem'

Nacho Nacho has been one of the highly anticipated songs from the upcoming film. Team RRR has been promoting the movie in full swing and has left no stone unturned. The team has an active social media account and began a countdown for the release of the foot-tapping number, leaving fans more excited than ever. Announcing the release of the number, the team wrote, "The Dancing Dynamites @jrntr & @alwaysramcharan are here to rock the floor and shake the screen with our #RRRMassAnthem 🕺🕺💥"

Listen to Nacho Nacho here:

Touted as the 'mass dance number of the decade', the makers also shared a few glimpses into its filming process. One of the sneak-peeks that they shared saw Jr NTR and Ram Charan relaxing behind the scenes with huge smiles on their faces. The caption of the image read, "A delightful snap of our Mass Ka Masters Chilling in between the song shoot !!"

Team RRR also shared a few stills from the duo's hit dance video as they counted down the days to the song's release. They even shared a short clip of the two stars practising for the song. The team also announced that the song would release an hour earlier than originally planned. The announcement read, "We are releasing #RRRMassAnthem an hour earlier than planned because we can’t wait for you all to listen to the beats and groove along our dancing dynamites🕺🕺"

Image: Instagram/@rrrmovieanddvvmovies