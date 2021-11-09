'RRR': Jr NTR And Ram Charan's 'Naatu Naatu' Promo Out; Track To Be Released Tomorrow

After enticing the audience with its trailer, makers of SS Rajamouli's RRR have released the promo of Ram Charan and Jr NTR's foot-tapping track Naatu Naatu. The highly charged dance number, which is titled Naacho Naacho in Hindi, is set to release tomorrow, November 10 at 4 PM. Its Telugu version has been crooned by Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava, with the music composition by MM Keeravaani, while the Vishal Mishra and Sipligunj have sung the Hindi rendition.

The period drama's first song, Dosti, which premiered on the occasion of International Friendship Day, has already become a raging hit among the audience. Naatu Naatu will be released in five languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

Ram Charan, Jr NTR's Naatu Naatu promo out

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, November 9, Ram Charan uploaded the teaser video in all languages, showcasing the duo clad in similar outfits with the track's foot-tapping beats playing in the backdrop. "#RRRSecondSinglePromo is here… Full song at 4 PM, Tomorrow." Take a look.

The recently released teaser of Rajamouli's RRR showcases high octane action scenes, explosions, blood dripping stills among others. Starting with Jr NTR's fierce avatar, the trailer panned to Ram Charan impressive police character as well as Ajay Devgn embroiled in a battle against the Britishers. Alia Bhatt was seen in a green saree with curly hair, while stills of huge desert-like settings were followed with visuals of intense battles.

The film charts the story of two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR), who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. Set in the 1920s, the project charts the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries journeyed away from home before they started fighting for their country. Bhatt will be seen in the role of Sita, while Ajay Devgan will make an extended cameo appearance. Ahead of its release on January 7, 2022, the ensemble cast is set to kickstart the film's promotions soon. Produced by DVV Entertainments, the film also stars Olivia Morrison, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Shriya Saran and Samuthirakani in supporting roles.

Image: INSTAGRAM/ @ALWAYS RAM CHARAN)