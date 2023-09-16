Jr NTR Bags Best Actor Award At SIIMA, Thanks Ram Charan And Fans In Emotional Speech

The South Indian International Movie Awards this year were held on Friday, September 15. RRR, which brought much international acclaim to India, ended up winning big at awards night. Jr NTR, who essayed the role of Bheem in the film, bagged the best actor award, the acceptance speech for which carried a heartfelt mention of co-star Ram Charan.

3 things you need to know

RRR released in theatres on March 24, 2022.

The film's song Naatu Naatu has an Oscar and a Golden Globe to its credit.

Jr NTR is currently shooting for Devara, which will also star Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan..

Jr NTR thanks Ram Charan in his acceptance speech



Jr NTR bagged the Best Actor award at SIIMA recently, for his role of tribal leader Bheem. The actor was presented with the award by director Kabir Khan. Jr NTR's speech opened with the mention of his RRR co-star Ram Charan whom he referred to as his "brother" and a "pillar of support". The speech also made mention of his fans who have supported him through thick and thin.



Accepting the award Jr NTR said, "I would love to thank my co-star, my brother, my friend Charan for standing beside me as a pillar of support for RRR. Last but not the least I would love to thank all my fans. I bow down to my fans who have always been with me through my ups and downs. You have been my pillar of support at all times. You people shed a tear along with me whenever I was in pain and smiled in unison with me when I am happy."

RRR wins big at SIIMA



Besides Jr NTR's Best Actor award, RRR was bestowed with four other wins at the awards night. SS Rajamouli bagged the award for Best Director (Telugu) while Senthil Kumar won the Best Cinematographer (Telugu) award. MM Keeravani was declared the winner of the Best Music Director (Telugu) category while Chandrabose won the Best Lyric Writer (Telugu) award for Naatu Naatu.