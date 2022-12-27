Jr NTR Enjoys A 'New York Minute' With Wife, Poses With Staff At Indian Restaurant

Jr NTR, who is currently enjoying the attention his latest blockbuster outing 'RRR' is getting globally, recently visited New York with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi. The actor took to Instagram to post a cute picture with his wife where they were posing on a New York street. "Enjoying a New York minute," the Tollywood star said in the caption.

See Jr NTR's Instagram post here:

Jr NTR poses with staff at an Indian restaurant

Jr NTR also visited an Indian restaurant and shared a snap of the same on his Instagram Stories. In the picture, he was seen posing in the kitchen surrounded by the restaurant’s chef and crew.

"Had possibly the best Indian food on an international trip. A slice of spice for my taste buds @junoonnyc. Amazing! @akshaycooks @hemantnyc," Jr NTR wrote in the caption.

In the photo, the Telegu cinema star was wearing a white sweatshirt, blue denim jeans, and a black muffler.

See Jr NTR’s Instagram story here:

RRR becomes the highest-grossing South film of the year

SS Rajamouli's pan-India epic movie 'RRR' has emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films internationally. The movie has grossed more than Rs 1,200 crore worldwide since its release in March 2022. The multi-starrer adventure film is ruling the world if the spate of recognitions coming its way is any indication.

Film bags nominations for international awards, Naatu Naatu shortlisted for Oscars:

The Jr NTR-starrer film’s song 'Naatu Naatu' which also featured the film's co-lead Ram Charan was recently shortlisted for the Oscars in the Best Original Song category. It must be noted that being shortlisted for the Oscars is not the same as a nomination. The final nominations for the Oscars will be announced on January 24.

However, the fast-paced song has already bagged a Golden Globe nomination. Further, 'Naatu Naatu' composer M.M. Keeravani also got the accolade for Best Music Director from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association.

The official 'RRR Movie' handle tweeted that 'Naatu Naatu' is the first Indian song to be shortlisted for the Oscars. The tweet added: "Thank you everyone for supporting us throughout our journey."

Here we go… #NaatuNaatu becomes 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙛𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩 𝙄𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙖𝙣 𝙨𝙤𝙣𝙜 to be shortlisted for the Academy Awards! 🤩🙏🏻



THANK YOU everyone for supporting us throughout our journey ❤️#RRRForOscars #RRRMovie https://t.co/8VsXwhQ5C3 pic.twitter.com/E1pLfbCvGb — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) December 22, 2022

Also, RRR has been nominated for the London Critics Circles Awards in Best Foreign Language Film of the Year and Technical Achievement (stunts) categories. The movie has received two Golden Globe Awards 2023 nominations. Earlier, the movie won the New York Film Critics Circle Award.

More about Jr NTR:

Jr NTR will be next seen in the Koratala Siva directorial film, tentatively titled 'NTR 30'.