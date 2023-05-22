Jr NTR Fans Burst Crackers After Simhadri Re-release, Fire Breaks Out In Theatre: Reports

Jr NTR's Telugu-language film from 2003 titled Simhadri was re-released in Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of his 40th birthday. The film was released in theatres in 4K and registered a strong opening at the box office. However, as per reports, a fire out in the Apsara theatre in Vijayawada after Jr NTR's fans began to burst firecrackers inside the hall.

Despite Simhadri getting a positive response again, the fire incident at the Apsara theatre created a ruckus. As the fire began to spread and smoke began to engulf the theatre, several seats got damaged. Reportedly, police personnel were asked to control the situation and bring the crowd to safety. Check the clips below.

Jr NTR expresses gratitude

Jr NTR on his birthday penned a heartfelt note for those who showered well-wishes on him. He wrote, "Over the past few decades, there have been many highs and lows, but my fans have been my anchor, rock and pillar of support. Every role I've played and every story I've been a part of, has been for my fans! My heartfelt thanks to each and every fan for embracing my performances, for unwavering loyalty and for being the driving force behind my passion!" The RRR star continued, I am truly grateful to you all for your overwhelming response to #Devara! Made my day. I'd like to thank my friends, family, well-wishers and fellow film fraternity members, for making this day extra special." Check the post below.

About Simhadri re-releasing in theatres

Simhadri was an SS Rajamouli directorial film that marked the second collaboration between the filmmaker and Jr NTR. Their first film together was Student No 1. Simhadri was re-released in theatres on Jr NTR's birthday (May 20) in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.