Jr NTR Thanks Fans For Stellar Response To Devara First Look, Pens Note Of Gratitude

Jr NTR recently took to his Instagram handle to share a note of gratitude dedicated to his fans. The actor's note was a token of gratitude to address the stellar response to the first look of his next film, Devara, which was previously referred to as NTR 30. Reportedly, it will be an out-and-out action film.

Jr NTR expresses his gratitude

Jr NTR shared a written note to his Instagram handle, dedicted to his fans. His note read, "Over the past few decades, there have been many highs and lows, but my fans have been my anchor, rock and pillar of support. Every role I've played and every story I've been a part of, has been for my fans! My heartfelt thanks to each and every fan for embracing my performances, for unwavering loyalty and for being the driving force behind my passion!" The RRR star continued, I am truly grateful to you all for your overwhelming response to #Devara! Made my day! I'd like to thank my friends, family, well-wishers and fellow film fraternity members, for making this day extra special!." The actor has been busy with the shooting of Devara. It is all set to release in April next year.

More on Devara



Devara is Jr NTR's 30th feature film. The Telugu film will also serve as Janhvi Kapoor's debut in Telugu cinema. Saif Ali Khan is reportedly all set to play the antagonist in this film. Incidentally, this is the second Telugu movie in which the actor will be playing a negatie role - the first being Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush in which he will be seen in the Ravana-inspired role of Lankesh. Adipurush will release on June 16.

Jr NTR's next film



NTR 31 is already on the cards. As per a PTI input, "South star Jr NTR will begin filming for his forthcoming film with KGF director Prashanth Neel in March next year, the makers announced Saturday. The pan-India film, which marks the RRR star’s 31st feature project, is backed by Mythri Movie Makers. 'Stay tuned for further updates on NTR31 as the team prepares to embark on this extraordinary cinematic journey starting from March 2024,' the banner said in a statement issued on Jr NTR’s 40th birthday. Key details, including plotline and cast, will be announced in near future".